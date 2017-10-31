Baahubali actor Prabhas is gearing up to shoot some nerve-wracking action scenes for his next movie Saaho, but he has decided not use a body double, which has become a matter of concern for director Sujeeth Singh.

Saaho is a futuristic action thriller film that is made on a grand scale and a major portion of its budget is being spent on its extravagant action scenes. The film unit has recently wrapped its Hyderabad schedule and taken a two-week-long break to celebrate Diwali and Prabhas' birthday. Its next schedule will start in November.

The team of Saaho will head to Abu Dhabi, where they will shoot chase sequence for 15-20 days under the direction of Transformers fame stunt choreographer Kenny Bates. This stunt scene is said to be an integral part of the narrative and it will involve a lot of cars, trucks and other vehicles. The city's skyscrapers make it the perfect backdrop for this scene, say the sources from the film unit.

But the Baahubali actor has planned to shoot the action scenes without a body double to give them a realistic touch. "Prabhas doesn't want to use a body double for any of the scenes in Saaho. The crew has some renowned action choreographers from the west working on the film so he knows he is in safe hands," India.com quoted a source from the film unit as saying.

But Prabhas' decision is giving jitters to director Sujeeth Singh. "However, Sujeeth is concerned since Prabhas has the tendency of injuring himself. He also injured his shoulder during the filming of Baahubali and had to undergo a surgery. Therefore, he wants Prabhas to use a body double in at least some death defying stunts," the source added.