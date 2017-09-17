Producer Dil Raju's Mr Perfect starring Prabhas, Taapsee Pannu and Kajal Aggarwal, has landed in legal troubles, five years after its release. The makers of the movie have been booked for alleged plagiarism.

Writer Shyamala Rani reportedly moved the Miyapur Court accusing the makers of Mr Perfect of cheating. After hearing her case, the court has directed the Madhapur police to file a case against Dil Raju, co-producers Sirish and Lakshman, director K Dasarath and dialogue writer Abburi Ravi.

The Madhapur police have registered a case againt Dil Raju and others under sections of IPC 120A, 415, 420 of the Copyright Act 63. They are now facing the charges ofconspiracy and cheating.

In her petition, Shyamala Rani alleged that the producer copied the story of her Telugu novel Naa Manasu Korindi Ninne, which was published in 2010.

Talking to media, Shyamala Rani said that she had tried to sell her story to filmmakers, but none came foward to buy it. In 2013, she watched Mr Perfect on TV, and realised that many of the scenes depicted and dialogues were very similar to her novel.

The police have confirmed that they have filed the case against the makers of the movie. Now they are looking into the stories of both Mr Perfect and Naa Manasu Korindi Ninne. They are expected to serve a notice to Raju seeking his response regarding the complaint.

The police say that further action will be taken based on his reply. "Following court's order, we booked a cheating case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Copy Rights Act and are investigating," Telangana Today quoted Madhapur police Inspector R Kalinga Rao as saying.

The story of Mr Perfect is written jointly by KS Ravindra and Solomon and the film is directed by Dasaradh. The film revolves around the story of an expert in gaming software, who never compromises in his life. The movie, which is all about how he realises the need for compromises in life, went on to become a huge hit at the box office.