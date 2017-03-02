Rebel star Prabhas' Mirchi has beaten Pawan Kalyan's Attarintiki Daredi and Mahesh Babu's Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (SVSC) and topped the winners list of the Nandi Awards 2013.

The organisers of Nandi Awards announced the winners list for 2013 on March 1, 2017. Mirchi, which marked the debut of Koratala Siva as director, has won six coveted awards like best film, best actor, best debut director, best villain, best male singer and best art director.

On other hand, Attarintiki Daredi has landed in the second spot by bagging four awards like best popular film, best music director, best supporting actress and best dialogue writer. Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu has graced third place with three awards like best home viewing film, best supporting actor and best lyricist. Here is the list of awards won by all these three movies.

No Award Winner 1 Best Film Mirchi 2 Best Debut Director Koratala Siva (Mirchi) 3 Best Actor Prabhas (Mirchi) 4 Best Villain Sampat Raj (Mirchi) 5 Best Male Singer Kailash Kher (Pandagala Digivachavu - Mirchi) 6 Best Art Director AS Prakash (Mirchi) 1 Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Attarintiki Daredi 2 Best Music Director Devisri Prasad (Attarintiki Daredi) 3 Best Supporting Actress Nadiya (AD) 4 Best Dialogue Writer Trivikram Srinivas (AD) 1 Best Home Viewing Film Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu 2 Best Supporting Actor Prakash Raj (SVSC) 3 Best Lyricist Siri Vennela Seetharama Sastry (Maree anthaga from SVSC)

Nandi Awards is the highest award ceremony for excellence in Telugu cinema and they are presented annually by the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, the winners' lists in recent years was not announced due to political unrest in the state. Now, the organisers have announced the winners of 2012 and 2013. Click here to see the winners lists both the years.

Best Art Director - AS Prakash (Mirchi)