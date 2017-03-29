As the whole world waits with bated breath the answer to the question: "Why did Katappa kill Amarendra Baahubali," Prabhas talks about how he drew strength from his characters. The actor, who spent the last four years filming for the epic movie Baahubali aka Bahubali, said playing the twin roles of Mahendra and Amarendra and yet maintaining their individuality was a challenge during the shoot.

Prabhas also said his favourite character in the movie is Amarendra Baahubali. He loves the simplicity of the character as Amarendra is a follower of dharma. He is the dutiful son and a great king, and yet does mischievous things. He looks for justice as well as finds beauty in the world. It is a character that is easy to admire. On the other hand, Mahendra Baahubali is more carefree and playful, as seen in the first movie.

Prabhas will begin work on his new, yet-to-be titled movie this month. He finds the new movie a welcome change of pace after living and breathing Baahubali for four years.

The trailer of Baahubali 2 was released recently and it became the highest-viewed Indian trailer after the four-language trailers combined crossed 100 million viewers on YouTube. The Telugu version alone has garnered above 36 million viewers, thereby breaking the teaser record of Rajinikanth's Kabali, which has garnered 33 million hits on YouTube till date.

The forthcoming movie is a two-part series, written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, while his son SS Rajamouli has directed the flicks. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati are the male leads in the film, which has Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in important roles.

The first instalment, which was released in 2015, had grossed over Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office in four languages. The second instalment will hit the screens on April 28.