Baahubali actor Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, who are pairing up in Saaho, have reportedly struck a deal to help each other to learn Hindi and Telugu fast.

Saaho, a multilingual action thriller, which is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, would be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and few other languages. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have recently started shooting for the movie. Both of them are said to have decided to dub their voices for Telugu and Hindi and have also hired tutors to learn the languages.

The latest news is that Prabhas, who is brushing up his Hindi for the Bollywood version of Saaho, has cut a deal with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The Baahubali actor has agreed to help her with her Telugu, who in turn would help Prabhas to learn Hindi during the shooting of the movie.

"It isn't as though there won't be an official language coach on the sets. There will be. Both Prabhas and Shraddha will have a professional tutor to help them with their language. But Prabhas and Shraddha will converse with each other in Hindi or Telugu depending on which language they are shooting in. It is a pact between them," a source from the film unit told Deccan Chronicle.

Saaho is written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations. The Hindi versions of Baahubali films have become blockbusters and winning a huge fan following for Prabhas. The makers of Saaho are leaving no stone unturned to make its Bollywood version a super hit.

Besides Shraddha Kapoor, the makers have roped in a host of B-Town actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand, Narendra Jha and Aditya Srivastava to play important roles in Saaho, which is expected to release in theatres in the mid of 2017.