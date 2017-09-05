Superstar Prabhas, who shot to international stardom with the Baahubali films, will turn a year older on October 23.

His popularity since the Baahubali series has seen phenomenal growth. He has got mass and class fan-following from various age groups. And thus, even though his 38th birthday is still far away, his fans have started counting the days.

They recently created a campaign on Twitter using a hash tag #50DaystoPrabhasBirthday.

Prabhas usually does not celebrate his birthdays in a grand manner, though many of his fans hold special events across the country — and this year, across the world.

The first trailer of Baahubali 2 was released on his birthday last year, and he spent the day working. This year, too, Prabhas is expected to keep himself busy on his special day. However, sources say he hopes to take out some time to spend with his close friends and family this year.

Shooting for Prabhas' upcoming movie Saaho has already started, with Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor playing the lead actress. The movie also has popular Hindi actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Chunky Pandey.

Popular Hollywood action stunt choreographer Kenny Bates will be directing and composing the actions stunts for Saaho, which is being produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod under the banner UV Creations.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy are composing the music for the film, while R Madhi handles the cinematography.