Prabhas is finally ready to bid adieu to singlehood, as the actor's uncle stated that the Baahubali star will tie the knot this year.

In an interview with a website, veteran actor and Prabhas' uncle, Krishnam Raju said, "It's embarrassing a bit to answer this question in every interview (smiles). Prabhas will get married this year. He is willing for that."

However, there are no hints whether Prabhas will go for an arranged marriage or a love marriage. It has to be noted that the actor is rumoured to be dating his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty although the stars are mum about it.

Nonetheless, Prabhas has reportedly got around 6,000 marriage proposals in the last five years. But he had been rejecting them due to his commitment to Baahubali series.

On the professional front, Prabhas is currently working on the multilingual film Saaho, which has Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. The actor has also signed a movie that will be directed by S Radhakrishna. Further, he gave his nod to a Bollywood flick.

On the other hand, Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie will hit the screens on January 26.

The actress has not taken up any movie after Bhaagamathie although there have been many speculations about her forthcoming films. Rumourmongers might consider this as a hint that she is getting ready to tie the knot this year and wants to take a break from films.