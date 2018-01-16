Prabhas' Baahubali 2 is set to be introduced as a case study at the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmadabad (IIM-A), and director SS Rajamouli's marketing mantras will be taught in this course.

The Indian film market was mostly dependent on star power until the release of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning, which inspired many filmmakers to prefer content over heroes. The director went on to set new rules for the game with its sequel — Baahubali: The Conclusion — which ushered in a tsunami of collection records.

Ever since its release, industry experts and filmmakers have been busy analysing the factors responsible for the massive success of Baahubali: The Conclusion. Now, IIM-A has decided to introduce a comprehensive elective course on the film. The course offers a 360-degree view of film production and marketing.

Professor Bharathan Kandaswamy, who teaches a course titled "Contemporary Film Industry — a business perspective" at IIM-A, confirmed the news about the case study of Baahubali 2. "I will be introducing Bahubali 2 as a case study in the new academic year and it will essentially focus on the power of a sequel and how a sequel can derisk the movie as a marketing concept," Bharathan told DNA.

Kandaswamy said this course would focus on the marketing of sequels. "There is research from Stanford University which says a prequel is always considered better than the sequel but a sequel makes more money than a prequel. Sequels make more money because the producers become more marketing-savvy based on the success of a prequel," said the professor.

"My course this time will focus on marketing mantras evolving around sequels and how decisions need to be taken that respect art and creativity of a movie and yet are able to make money. Blending art, business and technology is the key," added Bharathan.

Meanwhile, this is another honour for the team of Baahubali, and the makers are all thrilled over the news about the new course at IIM-A. They posted on the Twitter handle of Baahubali: "#Baahubali2 now will be introduced as a case study in one of the electives at the @IIMAhmedabad ✊ [sic]"