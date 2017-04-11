Sunny Deol has shared some pictures from his upcoming movie Poster Boys. The actor shared his and younger brother Bobby Deol's look in the stills from the movie.

The photos show Sunny and Bobby having a candid moment as they are seen laughing in the stills. While Sunny bears a macho look in the movie, Bobby sports a much simple avatar wearing spectacles.

Directed by Shreyas Talpade, Poster Boys is a comedy movie, and an official remake of Marathi film Poshter Boyz. Shreyas will also be a part of the cast.

The movie is based on three men, who find themselves featured on a vasectomy poster. The film is slated to be released on September 8.

Sunny had made a comeback with movie Ghayal Once Again in 2016 which was a sequel of his movie Ghayal in 1990. The film received average response at the box office. Now, Poster Boys will be a comeback film for Bobby.

Meanwhile, Sunny is busy with the making of his son Karan Deol's debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Check Sunny and Bobby's look in Poster Boys here: