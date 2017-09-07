The Deol brothers are back with Poster Boys this Friday, September 8. Directed by Shreyas Talpade, the comedy movie features Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with the Iqbal actor. The flick has received mixed reviews and ratings from audience across the globe.

Poster Boys is about how three men's lives turn upside down when they find themselves in a poster that promotes vasectomy (nasbandhi).

With the posters reaching all corners of the locality, the trio faces a hard time, explaining things to everyone. Ridiculed by their families and villagers, the Poster Boys set out to take on the system which leads them to a crazy journey. The movie apparently is inspired by a real life incident.

After Ghayal: Once Again, this is Sunny's second comeback movie. The Deol brothers are also seen sharing the big screen after a long gap. The movie Poster Boys is a Hindi remake of a Marathi film by the same name.

Check out some viewers' verdict on Poster Boys shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Sunny Deol's movie review by the audience:

JEETLOMARATHON FILM‏ @NEERRAJANAND: #PosterBoys Aryan at the special preview of #PosterBoyz Movie is hillarious. A film for everyone. Go...have a laughter ride...Book Tickets

Aastha Khandpur‏ @AasthaBKhandpur: Interval time in #PosterBoys: this is the funniest film I have seen in years! @iamsunnydeol @thedeol @shreyastalpade1 @sonypicsprodns

