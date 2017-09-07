Bollywood is bringing two movies this Friday – Poster Boys and Daddy. Both the flicks are of different genres and have good actors. Poster Boys stars Sunny and Bobby Deol, while Daddy features Arjun Rampal.

However, there has not been much hype around these two movies, thus, the box office collection may not witness a good run.

The opening day collection of both the movies will be over Rs 2 crore-Rs 3 crore, but who will win the battle? Releasing on September 8, Poster Boys and Daddy is set to lock horns and they will definitely have neck and neck competition.

Poster Boys, directed by Shreyas Talpade, is a comedy flick. The movie is about how three men's lives turn upside down when they find themselves in a poster that promotes vasectomy (nasbandhi).

With the posters reaching all corners of the locality, the trio faces a hard time, explaining things to everyone. Ridiculed by their families and village, the Poster Boys then set out to take on the system which leads them to a crazy journey. The movie apparently is inspired by a real life incident.

After Ghayal: Once Again, this is Sunny's second comeback movie. The Deol brothers are seen sharing the big screen after a long gap. The movie Poster Boys is a Hindi remake of a Marathi film by the same name.

On the other hand, Daddy is an entirely different thriller movie. Based on the true story of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, the movie is about three friends who form a gang after the lockdown of textile mills in Mumbai in 1970.

The trio, who are workers residing in Dagdi Chawl, join hands with the underworld and call themselves B.R.A gang – abbreviation of their initials; Babu, Rama and Arun. Arjun plays the ruthless and cunning badass Arun in the movie.

Which movie will win the battle on the first day of release – only time can tell. But you can share your views in the comments section.