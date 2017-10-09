Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 became a blockbuster and audience enjoyed watching the young star bringing back to life the iconic characters of Raja and Prem originally portrayed by Salman Khan in 1997 Judwaa.

Salman, in fact, made a cameo in Judwaa 2 alongside Varun and the scene is said to be epic. Sajid Nadiadwala has been extremely impressed seeing both the actors in one frame.

Now, he wants Varun to make a special appearance in Kick 2, according to Mid-Day.

Sajid's directorial debut with Kick starring Salman Khan and Nawazuddin Siddique was a big hit at the box office. Several reports have emerged claiming that the second instalment will begin soon.

A source told Mid-Day: "The most popular scene in Judwaa 2 was that of Salman and Varun together. Seeing their effortless chemistry, Sajid has been toying with the idea of casting them together."

Sajid is said to have spoken to both the actors who gave their nod to be part of the project. "Sajid's team is working on the script. As soon as it's complete, both of them will be given a narration," the source added.

Also, regarding the female lead, there are reports suggesting that Jacqueline will be replaced for the sequel.

The first instalment featured Jacqueline Fernandez opposite Salman and their chemistry had won many hearts. But this time, she is not on board as Jackie and Salman will also star in Race 3.

So, the makers are said to have been thinking of bringing Deepika Padukone on board. Even fans await to see Padmavati actress and Salman

"Deepika Padukone is being considered for Kick 2 with the film going on floors sometime next year. As Jacqueline and Salman are already working together in Race 3, it only makes sense to give audience a fresh pairing. However, the final call is up to Sajid and Salman," a source told Bollywood Life.