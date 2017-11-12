Karisma Kapoor was spotted on a dinner date on Saturday (November 11) night with her rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal at Hemant Oberoi Restaurant in Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra, Mumbai.

The couple, who have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now, were seen stepping out of the high-end restaurant. However, they were in no mood to pose for the paparazzi as they drove off together in their car.

Karisma and Sandeep seem to be going quite strong in their relationship. Earlier, they used to avoid getting clicked with each other but now it seems like the two are all set to come out in the open. Recently, they were seen making separate entrances one after the other at Arpita Khan's Diwali bash in October.

The dinner date came just after the Bandra family court on Monday (November 6) granted divorce to Sandeep and his orthodontist wife Dr Ashrita after a seven-year-long court battle. Sandeep had filed for divorce in 2010. They decided to part ways amicably after being married for 14 years.

According to Mumbai Mirror, their two daughters, aged 12 and 9, will get Rs 3 crore each while wife Ashrita will receive Rs 2 crore, along with the flat in which she currently lives as part of the settlement. Further, she has got the custody of the children.

On a related note, Karisma Kapoor herself got divorced from her former husband and Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapur last year. They tied the knot in 2003.

Karisma's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur later married Priya Sachdev.

With Sandeep finally getting divorced from his wife, the only obstacle between him and Karisma to get officially hitched, can we expect to hear the wedding bells in the Kapoor family anytime soon?

Let's wait and watch.