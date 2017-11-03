After the massive success of Beyhadh, lead actor Kushal Tandon who played the role of Arjun on the show has bagged another project in quick succession.

While fans of the actor must be eager to watch him on screen again, let us inform you that Kushal has been roped in to play the lead role by a big production house.

And it's none other than Ekta Kapoor's new web series titled Kapoor's. According to an India Forums report, the storyline of the show revolves around a businessman and his love for his family.

The show will be available in Balaji Telefilm's App, ALT Balaji.

Confirming the news, Kushal told the website: "I am onboard and am the only person as of now who has been roped in. It is the initial stage right now. I will be playing the lead along with other actors who are yet to be confirmed."

Meanwhile, the team of Beyhadh including Kushal, Jennifer Winget and Aneri Vajani shot their last episode on October 20. It was an emotional moment for everyone as they shot their last sequence together.

The psychological thriller with gripping storyline had gone on to become a massive hit among viewers. The finite series was supposed to go off air in August but got an extension owing to huge demand from viewers.