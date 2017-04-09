BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday, April 8, said that the possibility of ISIS involvement in Kashmir is a serious issue and that India should seek the help of the United States and Israel to eliminate it. Swamy was speaking during the release of a special edition of the monthly magazine Hindi Vivek in Mumbai.

"The possibility of ISIS involvement in Kashmir is the serious issue that we need to deal with iron hand," Swamy was quoted as saying by Financial Express. "They have reportedly said that 'Hindustan' (India) is our incomplete history. This outfit has launched its propaganda in Kashmir (and) that we need to eliminate (it). We must take the help of United States and Israel."

Swamy said that the advanced weapons of US and Israel's intelligence will be helpful in eliminating ISIS from Kashmir. According to him, besides allowing one crore retired armymen to settle down in the Valley with all necessary assistance in order to restore peace, imposition of President's rule is necessary to resolve the Kashmir issue.

"I don't think that until and unless (Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister) Mehbooba (Mufti) is there, she would be in position to take hard stance to find permanent solution. She may be having some limitations. Therefore, I think that imposing the President's rule is also necessary and the Army be given six months to deal with the anti-social elements," Swamy said.

He added that the way people of the Jammu and Kashmir came out and took part in the last election, despite separatists making all possible attempts to thwart the democratic process in the Valley, itself indicates that people want peace, prosperity and development.

Meanwhile, a few terror attacks have been reported in the poll-bound Kashmir over the weekend. Terrorists opened fire in the Anantnag district on Saturday, near an area where a leader of the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) was about to address an election meeting. Another group of unidentified men set fire to a government school building in Budgam district's Yaripora village, which was going to used as a polling station for the Lok Sabha bypolls on Sunday.