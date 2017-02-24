1 / 2



German sports car maker Porsche has delivered its first unit, out of 991 produced globally, to a Porsche collector in Bengaluru. Porsche 911 R is a tribute to the original road-homologated race car from 1967 focusing purely on driving pleasure than headline lap times.

The car features a 500 hp naturally-aspirated engine and six-speed sports transmission. In the rear, it has a six-cylinder flat engine with a displacement of four litres, similar to the 911 GT3 RS. The racing engine generates 460Nm at a speed of 6,250rpm, and can hit the 100 kmph barrier in 3.8 seconds. The car boasts of a top speed of 323 kmph.

"The 911 R epitomises the Porsche brand, with the clear design DNA of a classic 911 while performing as a racing car should. The 911 has set the standard for generations after the ground-breaking model was first introduced in the 1960's. The 911 continues to evolve to new highs and is considered the quintessential sports car - the benchmark for all others. We are thrilled to be introducing the 911 R, a direct descendant from this famed model line, to a valuable, returning customer, who is fortunate enough to have the exclusive ownership of the only 911 R in India," said Porsche India's Director, Pavan Shetty.

The 911 R is a cornering specialist, with a specifically tuned standard rear-axle steering which guarantees enhanced direct turn-in characteristics and precise handling while maintaining high stability. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) comes as standard to ensure maximum possible deceleration, measuring 410 millimetres on the front axle and 390 millimetres on the rear.

Porsche did not reveal the price of the unit delivered from the Porsche Centre in Bengaluru.