The production of adult movies in the US has been put on hold amid fears that an actor has tested positive for HIV. The porn industry's trade association issued a warning on the Free Speech Coalition website stating that a porn performer on the database produced a "possible positive test for HIV".

A statement on the website said that as a precautionary measure they have asked the industry to stop producing adult movies until they know the exact details of the test. They also said that the hold would be lifted by Wednesday, if the test results proved to be a false positive.

"The performer had not worked on an adult set during the window of transmission, and had not participated in any fluid exchange shoots since their last negative test," the statement read.

"Out of an abundance of precaution, we are asking that producers stop filming until we are able to confirm all facts. We will also proactively begin partner notification and retest anyone who might have had contact with the performer since their last clear test.

"The Free Speech Coalition periodically calls production holds if there is a possible HIV exposure within the adult film community. Production holds are an important part of the safety protocols in adult film, but does not signal an actual on-set transmission, nor a confirmed positive test."

Even the Adult Performer Advocacy Committee, a non-profit organisation that aims to protect the rights of adult performers, issued a statement requesting a temporary hold on production.

"Based on the current genealogy, there is low-risk to the performer pool. APAC will release a statement within the next few days regarding whether the production hold is called off or if a two-week moratorium is necessary," the statement read.

Talking about the hold, Chanel Preston, a popular performer and APAC chairperson, told Forbes that the hold was not because "we're not safe, but because we are safe", adding that, they are just following protocol.