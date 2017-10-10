Popular TV and film director Talat Jani passed away on Monday evening. He suffered two strokes following which he died.

Talat, who had renal issues, was hospitalised after he accidentally fell in the bathroom on October 6. He was admitted to IASIS Hospital at Vasai East.

He had gone into a coma from which he reportedly never recovered. And on Monday evening, he suffered two strokes following which he died. He was in his early fifties.

Talat had worked as an assistant director of popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and later went on to direct many other shows including Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Khwaish, Heena among others.

He had also directed some movies like Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Rang, Fateh, and Himmatvar. Tusshar Kapoor took to Twitter to express grief at the death of Talat, who is the only director to have directed both him and his father Jeetendra. His last rites have been performed on Tuesday at Mahim cemetery.

Check the tweets mourning Talat's death:

Noted Film & TV Director Talat Jani Pass away. pic.twitter.com/bl6WrymAEH — Zahid M.Shah (@MZahidshah) October 9, 2017

Shocked....RIP! Only person to have directed both dad and me! https://t.co/T7gCsCT2k6 — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) October 9, 2017

Well known director #TalatJani has passed away... Shocked and saddened... Condolences to the family... RIP. pic.twitter.com/YyFnbUSOLb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2017

My very good friend and a brother#Talat jani , Have shared some beautiful moments with him. He has left a huge vaccum in our lives. RIP ?. pic.twitter.com/9NIkCTNxGT — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) October 10, 2017

First TomAlter and then KundanShah and now TalatJani. RIP — Viv (@ViveckVaswani) October 10, 2017

It's very sad to know that he is no more#TalatJani pic.twitter.com/PhbZ76GpWM — Rajiv Sheoran (@rajivsheoran181) October 10, 2017