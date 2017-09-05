It seems the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Karnataka government are all set for a face-off over a massive 'Mangaluru Chalo' rally called by Yuvamorcha, the youth wing of the saffron party, across state from Tuesday. The BJP is organising the rallies to protest the alleged political killings of its men in the Congress-ruled state.

Recent reports say that Dakshina Kannada district and Mangaluru City police have denied permission for the proposed rally while a defiant BJP vowed that it would go ahead with it. The government will have to take responsibility for any consequence, the party warned.

The BJP is planning a massive bike rally of 20,000 youth workers to protest against what it called the "political killings of Hindus" that took place in the last couple of years.

The coastal Karnataka region has Hindu Majority areas that stood with BJP in the past. But the party lost elections in the 2013 Assembly elections, owing to the allegations of illegal mining. Now, BJP wants to regain its clout in the region and to win 30 odd seats there which would be crucial in its efforts to unseat the Congress in the Assembly polls slated for April-May 2018.

Permission denied

Citing different grounds, the police heads from Bengaluru, Kolar, Hassan, Hubli, Chikmagalur, mangaluru, Bellary and Udupi denied permission to the BJP rally. Ahead of the rally, presidents of Yuva Morcha from Mulabagilu, KGF and Srinivaspur have been arrested, reported ANI.

Police denied permission stating that the rally could spark violence. There is a scope that anti-social elements could sneak into the crowd and cause law and order disturbances. It could also also lead to traffic problems in Bengaluru city, the police said.

Presidents of BJP Yuva Morcha from Mulabagilu, KGF and Srinivaspur arrested ahead of 'Mangaluru Chalo' rally. #Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

Exposing the 'anti-Hindu' policy

BJP MP from Udupi-Chikmagalur, Shobha Karandlaje told reporters on Monday that the government was creating communal tension. "This is the anti-Hindu policy of government. We want to expose that. So the Congress is scared of our protests and are trying to stop us. We are not against Muslims or any religion," she told News18.

The Congress termed the rally an attempt to stoke violence in communally sensitive regions. BJP state chief B S Yeddyyurappa said that they needed no permission to hold demonstrations. The rally is supposed to converge in Mangaluru on Thursday where Yeddyyurappa will address the rally there as per plan.

Highlighting the numbers

Reports say that this rally was aimed to highlight the number of victims who got killed in the past two years. The BJP says 20 persons had been killed in the period. The party had demanded a ban on organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) that are allegedly behind the killings.

The BJP has reportedly said that victims of politically–motivated killings were similar to the political murders taking placing in Kerala. Despite the accused being arrested the killings, the party wants the cases to be investigated by the NIA again.