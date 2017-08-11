Udhayanidhi Stalin's transformation from producer to actor has witnessed highs and lows. After making a dream debut in Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, he thoughtfully picked up stories that suit his image. In the process, he tasted a few failures, yet he made a movie like Manithan which garnered a lot of critical appreciation. But his previous film Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen bombed at the box office.

Now, Udhayanidhi Stalin is back with Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam. Once again, he chose a genre that he is very comfortable with – a comedy entertainer. Thalapathi Prabhu, a former associate of Vikraman and Ponram, has written and directed the Tamil film which has Nivetha Pethuraj as the female lead.

The movie has Parthiepan, Soori, GM Sundar, Namo Narayana, Mayilsamy and others in the cast. D Imman has composed the music and Singakutty and Ammani tracks have impressed the viewers. While Balasubramaniem has handled the cinematography, Dinesh Ponraj edited the flick.

Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam Story:

Udhayanidhi Stalin plays the role of an unemployed youth named Ganesh in the movie, set in a rural area. He aims to improve the lives of his villagers. Oothukaatan (Parthiepan) is an old man who is obsessed with himself and tries to elevate his image from every opportunity he gets. Leelavathi (Nivetha) enacts the role of an innocent girl whose life is caught between these two people.

Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam Review:

The teasers and other promo videos have struck a chord with the viewers. Can it live up to their expectations? Check the audience's response to the movie:

