Here's what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos in Hindi:

* Innovation and entrepreneurship is making young Indians job givers, not job seekers, says PM Modi.

* We believe in a multi-polar world. We pray for happiness for all. Reform, perform and transform.

* India never exploits the natural resources of a country. Instead, it collaborates with that country to develop it.

* We need to establish good relations with the world. We need to accelerate global economic growth. India has always extended support to the world. India has championed the cause of peace and unity.

* We have gotten rid of 1,400 outdated laws. We are aiming to make our system transparent. India has seen tremendous growth in last three years. Our government's fearless decisions have changed things. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime will transform India.

* We are making India investment friendly. Its easier to invest and manufacture in India now. We have brought about big reforms in India. We are removing red tape and laying out the red carpet.

* Today's India follows Mahatma Gandhi's principle, and we welcome positive aspects of all cultures. We in India are proud of our democracy and diversity. Indian democracy aims to fulfil dreams of 1 billion people.

* The nations are becoming self-centred. Globalisation is losing its sheen. Protectionism is rising. Cross-border trade and investment have gone down. It's important to modify policy and carry out reforms.

* Terrorism is a big concern for India and the world. Countries harbouring terrorism are worse than terrorists. Terrorism is a big threat but an even bigger threat is when you give definitions like good terrorism and bad terrorism.

* We are the children of Mother Earth. Let us think about what we can do to mitigate climate change.

* Climate is also a big challenge. There are extreme weather conditions around. Snow in the Arctic is melting. Many islands are sinking or are about to sink.

* This year the topic here is "Creating a shared future in a fractured world". New powers are changing the balance between economic and political strength. This is indicating a change in the future of the world. The world is facing challenges in maintaining peace, stability and security.

* We live in the times of AI and big data.

* The last time an Indian prime minister came to Davos was in 1997. When Deve Gowda had come, our GDP was little more than $400 billion. Now it is more than six times that.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, where he has said he will showcase India's achievements to the world's business and political elite. Modi is the first Indian prime minister to address the forum after 20 years, after H.D. Deve Gowda.