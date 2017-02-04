Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have his task cut out when he addresses a Sankalp rally at Meerut at around 2 pm on Saturday. The seven-phase UP Assembly elections are just around the corner, and the prime minister will need to muster up as much support from all quarters if he wants the BJP to upstage regional giants like the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Dalit-supported Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Also read: UP Assembly Elections 2017: Will the Meerut rally be PM Narendra Modi's Waterloo moment?

Modi knows the political importance of UP: It is the state that has sent the most number of prime ministers to office, including himself. Having a bigger presence in UP should help the BJP coast through the next Lok Sabha elections, which is two years away.

Here are the live updates from the rally:

2:43 pm IST: "I congratulate UP BJP leaders for their decision that as soon as BJP comes to power in the state, farm loans will be waived," says PM Modi.

2:40 pm IST: "I had dreamt that by 2022, when we celebrate 75 years of Independence, every person should have home to stay. The state government had to take stock of those who fall in the category of the scheme, make a list and send to the Centre. They have not sent a single name," says Modi. "The government awoke only when youngsters at the community centres were enlsited to give us the name."

2:38 pm IST: "The Central government had given Rs 9,500 crore to the UP government for cleanliness. And they spent not even Rs 40 crore for cleaning," says the prime minister. "If you want to change the fate of UP, change the government in UP."

2:35 pm IST: "Rs 7,200 crore was given to the UP government as part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) for the improvement of cities, but the state spent only Rs 400 crore," says Modi.

"The days are gone when Modi will not ask for details of expenditure," he adds.

2:32 pm IST: "UP government did not spend even Rs 2,500 crore out of Rs 4,000 crore sent to them for health schemes of pregnant women and the elederly in 2014-15," says the prime minister. "The next time, less than Rs 2,800 crore was spent out of Rs 7,000 crore sent from Delhi."

Modi also asks: "Do the sick have a caste? Are they a vote bank? Why, then, did they not spend money on the sick?"

2:30 pm IST: "Why did the SP have to give tickets to those it had called corrupt and coal mafia?" asks PM Modi

2:28 pm IST: "I would like to tell SP leaders and their alliance partners: If the UP government does not have the will or the strength, the money I send from delhi will either be squandered or sit and rot," says PM Modi.

2:25 pm IST: This election is the BJP's fight against SCAM, says PM Modi. "S: Samajwadi, C: Congress, A: Akhilesh, M: Mayawati," he explains. "Decide whether you want scam or the BJP and UP's development."

2:22 pm IST: The Congress went to villages to show how the SP was looting them. "What happened overnight that you embraced them," Modi says of the SP-Congress alliance. "They never used to let a single opportunity to go to finish each other."

2:18 pm IST: "Meerut is the gateway to the development of western UP," says PM Modi. He adds: "Goons receive political shelter here."

2:16 pm IST: To Chants of "Modi! Modi!!" he says he needs to do more for Uttar Pradesh. And adds that benefits from Delhi stop at Lucknow due to governments that create hurdles.

2:15 pm IST: It has been two and a half years [since he was elected prime minister], but no taint has come to his name, says Modi as a way of indicating that he has not let UP down for electing him to the lok Sabha.

2:13 pm IST: The prime minister says this is a fight against poverty, the corrupt, the land-grabbing mafia, and those who shelter criminals like rapists and murderers.

2:12 pm IST: Modi reminisces of the struggle for Independence, whose start came from Meerut. He says he hopes the BJP's start of change in UP will start from Meerut this time.

2:08 am IST: Modi has taken the stage. The people are chanting his name.

1:50 pm IST: PM Modi is expected to take the stage soon and speak at the rally at around 2 pm.