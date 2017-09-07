What is just going on between Diego Costa and defending English Premier League champions Chelsea, at the moment? While we do understand that the relationship between the club and the player has become very sour, Costa could be harming his career more than he can even fathom.

The Brazil-born striker has no takers from European clubs, he is not willing to return to the Blues to resume his playing career, he is shunned by the Spain national team selectors..and also, becoming a butt of ridicule via his Instagram posts.

Chelsea football club, for one, despite naming Costa in their 25-man Premier League 2017/18 squad, are willing to disassociate from the player completely.

The latest news is that the club have shifted Costa's Range Rover car from their car park at the Cobham training ground, reports the Sun. Only the first-team Chelsea players, as well as the subs and the reserves, have the luxury of parking their cars at the club's training ground car park.

Ever since Costa went Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL), his white Range Rover car has been kept parked at the Cobham training ground.

Not only that but his locker in the Chelsea dressing has reportedly also been cleared out.

What next for Costa now?

The 28-year-old wants to rejoin Atletico Madrid, but it is possible that the La Liga side will bid for the wantaway Chelsea star only in January 2018, when their transfer ban ends.

Latest reports from Turkey are meanwhile claiming that the player could be on his way to Fenerbahce on a season-long loan deal after receiving an offer that sees Costa earn €5m per season. The footballer's agent Ricardo Cardoso is currently involved steady negotiations with the club.

Chelsea made sure not to put him in their squad for the Champions League as that could prevent him from playing in the European competition, with any other Champions League side, pursuing his services. His contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2019.