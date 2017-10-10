In a case of plastic surgery gone wrong, three Chinese women were stuck at an airport in South Korea after their post-surgery faces did not match their passport photos.

The women had travelled to South Korea for the surgery during the "Golden Week" holiday in China, but were stopped at the airport when they were returning to their country after the surgerical procedures.

According to reports, they were recovering from the surgery and had swollen faces with bandages that led to their detention by the immigrant officers at the airport.

The trio even showed their tickets and documents to the immigrant officers but could not prove that they were the same person as those depicted in the documents, according to Chinese-language media outlet Apple Daily.

an image of the trio taken at the airport has gone on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. It has garnered over 70,000 likes and over 30,000 shares at the time of writing of this report.

The post on Weibo — China's equivalent of Twitter — has also garnered over 40,000 comments, with several people making fun of them and while other have shown support.

Here are some other loosely-translated comments:

"Why does it look so terrible?"

"Ridicule someone else's mind is how shallow, this is a private matter and the plastic surgery money they spend was not from your pocket."

"This is the year I have seen the most ridiculous photo."

"People who shared are themselves double face, making fun of these kind of photos is really low."

It is still not clear whether the trio returned to their country.

South Korea has a booming plastic-surgery industry that has attracted more and more Chinese women in the past decade. Several Chinese nationals use the "medical tourist" visa to travel to the country to go under the knife.

Meanwhile, this is not the first case when a person has been stopped from travelling because the face did not match the photo in the passport.

Human Ken Doll was detained in Dubai once because his surgically sculpted face did not match his passport photo, he revealed in September this year.