Tattoos are becoming immensely popular, especially among the youth but a leading group of paediatricians has recently warned the young people to be very careful and understand the potential consequences before getting one.

So, here are the 7 things that you should keep in mind before getting tattooed:

Research about the parlour

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released a report on Monday saying that it's important to choose a parlour that's sterile and is regulated by the state. They believe that the most serious complication in any form of body modification is an infection and therefore it is important to go to reputable salons.

Ensure it's a new needle

Before getting a tattoo, make sure that the artist uses a new needle and opens the needle package in front of you. Also, he should wear clean gloves throughout the process.

Know proper removal procedure

Dr. Corinn Cross, a spokesperson for the AAP group told CBS News: "Teens tend to overestimate the ease and ability to remove a tattoo, and they underestimate the cost."

According to the CBS report, "Laser removal of a tattoo can range from $49 to $300 per square inch of the treatment area."

Tattoos need touch up

Tattoos are not a one-time affair; it will fade over time no matter how well you try to retain it. So, you will have to go for touch-ups. Some parlours give free touch-ups whereas others charge for them.

Beware of allergies

Tattoo ink contains chemicals and you need to check if you are allergic to any kind of chemicals before getting yourself inked.

Choose the right season

The best time get a tattoo is when the weather is cool and dry. It will keep your tattoo away from moisture, sweat, and also from the possibilities of having an infection.

Can you bear the pain?

The tolerance level of pain differs from person to person. Then again, the pain also depends on the place where you are getting the tattoo done. Generally, tattoos that are placed right over bones hurt the most. So, tattoo on your foot or ribs might be more painful than on your bicep.