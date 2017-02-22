Maruti Suzuki Nexa, the destination for the company's premium models, will soon have a new addition. The Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki sedan that competes against the Honda City and Hyundai Verna in India, will go premium as the company is set to introduce it at Nexa.

Also Read: Renault Kwid sales cross 1.30 lakh in India; could prove game-changer for auto company

The work on the new Ciaz is progressing at a rapid pace and what comes our way is a new image of the Ciaz facelift, giving a glimpse at the rear of the model. The Ciaz, now the Nexa-bound model, in its upgraded avatar drops Maruti Suzuki and variant badging at the rear, similar to other models sold on Nexa. The Nexa currently has the S-Cross, the Baleno and the Ignis on its floor.

2017 Ciaz facelift—What to expect?

Currently, the Ciaz is sold through the regular dealerships of Maruti Suzuki. As it gets upgraded to Nexa, the sedan is also expected to get an overhaul inside out. While the Ciaz facelift will stay very much in the silhouette of the current model in the market, rumours suggest that it will get an updated new front grille, tweaked bumper and the addition of LED daytime running lights. Other changes expected include newly designed alloy wheels, electronic sunroof and an updated infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay.

Under the hood, the Ciaz is currently powered by the 1,373cc petrol unit that develops 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission. The petrol variant is also available with four-speed automatic transmission. The diesel unit comes equipped with a small hybrid system with 1,248cc displacement and develops 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Rumour has it that a new Suzuki's M15 1.5 litre petrol engine may make it to the new Ciaz facelift. If the rumoured petrol engine makes it to the sedan, it is expected to dish out 100bhp of power at 5,900rpm and 133Nm of torque at 4,100rpm.

Image Source: GaadiWaadi