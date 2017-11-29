Weeks after one million units were shipped, some Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users are now complaining about random rebooting of their devices. Just like the original Pixel devices, Google's new flagship is also affected by a strange issue which is fortunately fixed by a software update.

Many Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL users noticed that their devices have suddenly started to reboot randomly. There was no warning before the reboot of the device, and it's been happening even in the Safe Mode, so it's clearly not an issue caused by an app. Moreover, after the reboot, you may lose some data like the latest pictures and videos you captured before the reboot.

The issue is believed to be caused by the LTE modem on the new Pixel models, and Android 8.1 is likely to resolve the defect.

A significant number of frustrated Pixel 2 uses reported the problem to Google Product Forums. On November 28, Orrin Google Product Forums Community Manager said "Hey All Thanks for all the info you have provided and for those that sent over bug reports. We want to let you all know that we've identified a fix which will be rolling out in the coming weeks. Thanks"

So, officially Google has announced the patch which will be rolled out in the coming week that's the first Monday of December. An affected user Nader Babbili, claims on the Pixel User Community, that the reason behind the reboot is due to a defect in LTE modem in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and random reboots only occur when the phones are in a low LTE signal area.

Nader Babbili wrote, "I've narrowed it down even more . . . the area that it continuously reboots with LTE has a Wilson Cell Amplifier in the area, I got access to be able to unplug it temporarily . . . . And low and behold LTE is on, and no more reboots . . . . So the Amplifier is the culprit . . . . Either the phone doesn't know how to work with a boosted signal or the booster doesn't know how to work with Pixel . . ."

Changing the network mode in Settings so that LTE isn't used has apparently made the reboots go away. Affected users can use this trick to hold the reboot for some time until Google starts rolling out the update.

Google hasn't officially revealed what is the actual reason for these random rebooting - only that a fix is on the way.