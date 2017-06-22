Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the Bollywood's favourite couples and their adorable photos have always won our hearts. Recently, the couple has been at a friend's wedding and their pictures will give you major fashion goals.

A few pictures of them were doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the pics, Mira was seen donning a pale yellow saree with heavy jhumkas, while in another, she looked drop dead gorgeous in a black attire. And the only look that took the cake was when she wore a mild teal gown.

She looked chic in the gown teamed with trendy accessories. Well, our hero, Shahid, also looked dapper in his Nawabi look with bandgala monochrome kurta that he topped off with aviators.

Aren't they the stylish couple in B-Town? These two not only look adorable together, but individually, too, they are quite a charmer.

Take a look at the photos from their friend's wedding:

@shahidmira snapped at a wedding!?? #shahidkapoor #mirakapoor #shamira A post shared by Shahid Kapoor ❤ Mira Kapoor (@shahidmira) on Mar 6, 2017 at 9:37am PST

A post shared by NawaaB's NawaaBan SoNa ❤ (@lifeisshahid) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor.fc) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor.fc) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

A post shared by Ravishing Collection (@ravishingcoll) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

A few pictures from their friend's sangeet were also doing rounds on social media. Those photos will definitely remind you of their own wedding.