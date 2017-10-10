Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta ended their 16-year-long marriage in 2002, but it wasn't an ugly divorce.

Reena is still very much a part of Aamir Khan's life, and is always present in family celebrations.

Aamir had once said: "Reena is extremely important and is very much a part of the family and she will always be... From a legal point of view we are divorced but I think the bond that we share is not going to break with a piece of paper."

So, honouring that, Aamir took time out from his busy schedule and celebrated Reena's 50th birthday along with wife Kiran Rao and kids Junaid and Ira.

As per a report on a leading website, Aamir's kids had planned a special surprise party for Reena's 50th birthday.

And once Aamir returned from Turkey, Ira and Junaid invited him to the party.

The family affair looks like a happy one in the video going viral on social media.

Aamir even opens a bottle of champagne.

#haappybirthday #reenadutta A post shared by Aamir_khan_2014 (@aamir_khan_2014) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

On the professional front, Aamir recently told reporters about the look that was leaked from his upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan: "Ideally they (pictures) should not leak. It's an important film. We would have liked to present the character in a particular time in a particular way, which we will still do. If it wouldn't have leaked it would've been better. There's nothing we can do about it now.

"Everyone has a camera today, so how much will you control? Even in 'PK', my 'ghagra' look was out on the first day of shoot. We have to deal with it, that's the reality."

Aamir will also be seen in a "Diwali special" chat show with cricketer Virat Kohli.