A few months ago, speculations were rife that Ranbir Kapoor was having a roaring affair with an actress across the border. Interestingly, she was none other than Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. However, the rumour died soon after the Raees actress denied the news through an Instagram post.

Ranbir Kapoor flies down to Georgia to meet his ladylove?

But now, it looks like the two are going strong and despite their attempt to stay away from prying eyes of the media, a few pictures of them hanging out together have surfaced online. The images that have gone viral have both the actors smoking and chilling together and were apparently clicked in some corners of the US.

While it is not known as to when was the picture taken, it was only yesterday (September 21) that news of Ranbir zooming off to Georgia made the news. In fact, rumour had it that the Tamasha actor has flown down to spend quality time with his ladylove from the neighbouring country.

For if you have been wondering as to what triggered the dating rumours given that Ranbir and Mahira have never worked together, then let us inform you that the two actors met at an international event and since then have been gelling well and share a warm bond.

Mahira, who is a single mother, is reportedly fond of Ranbir and vice versa. Both the actors also have a common friend, Fawad Khan, with whom the Kapoor clan had worked in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

A friend of the actor had told Deccan Chronicle: "Ranbir is very fond of this lady (Mahira). He speaks about her very warmly and affectionately, and proudly shows her pictures on his phone to close friends. This is building into something more than just a casual friendship."