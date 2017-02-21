US President Donald Trump's new Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin fiancée, actress Louise Linton, is turning heads after the news about her appearing nude in a horror film made headlines.

Mnuchin's private life came to the spotlight after reports of regarding her nude pictures from the movie began circulating on social media platforms. Introducing herself as a producer, actress and lawyer, 36-year-old Linton has appeared in a low-budget movie called Intruder last year where she was seen in a nude scene.

Also Read: Topless Channing Tatum plays with bikini clad Jenna Dewan-Tatum on Hawaiian beaches [PHOTOS]

This is not the first time Linton is making headlines because of her nudity. The Scottish actress was seen in posing for Maxim in nothing but panties and a garter belt few years ago. The magazine dubbed her as "the hottest thing to come out of Scotland since microwaved haggis."

#louiselinton #purple #losangeles #limonada #swimwear A post shared by Louise Linton (@louiselinton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

Our #womancrushwednesday is the stunning #LouiseLinton star of our forthcoming #scifi action thriller #Scavengers out on DVD and BluRay on Jan 27th in the UK. #wcw #scifihottie #scifibabe #girlsofig #instababe A post shared by Image Entertainment UK (@imageentuk) on Jan 15, 2014 at 2:12am PST

#Scifibabe #LouiseLinton stars in #Scavengers coming to #ImageUK BluRay and DVD in January 2014 #girlsofscifi #scifihotties #spacebabe A post shared by Image Entertainment UK (@imageentuk) on Nov 17, 2013 at 12:14am PST

Apart from her nudity, Linton has also been dubbed as a liar as she landed herself into a controversy in July last year. The actress published a memoir In Congo's Shadow: One Girl's Perilous Journey to the Heart of Africa which many called a book of lies. The book was co-written with Wendy Holden. It was meant to be an "inspiring memoir of an intrepid teenager who abandoned her privileged life in Scotland to travel to Zambia." But things turned out bad.

In the book, she described incidents where she was hiding from Hutu militiamen. "I would be raped. I would be cut down. Smirking men with deadened eyes would brutalize me before casting me aside like a rag doll," she wrote.

As it turned out, the claim was wrong. Confronting her story, the website Okay Africa said that Linton's book is a "delusional white memoirist." The website clarified that the Tutsi-Hutu conflict took place in Rwanda and not Congo. After many factual errors were pointed out, the hashtag #LintonLies went viral. This forced her to withdraw the book.

#Telegraph issue apology over a memoir, “In Congo’s Shadow by Louise Linton”. Its author to remove book from sale. pic.twitter.com/tyes0pRMqQ — Emmanuel Waiswa (@ewaiswa) July 26, 2016

Trump's treasury secretary has been engaged to Linton since November 2015. He was earlier married to Heather deForest Crosby and has three children with her. After quitting Goldman Sachs, he took over the role of an executive producer where he was part of many movies, including: The Lego Movie, Mad Max Fury, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and The Intern, to name a few.