People across the globe welcomed 2018 with fireworks and other celebrations, including late night parties and flying lanterns.
Thousands of people gathered on the streets in cities like London, New York, Hong Kong and Dubai to ring in the New Year.
While New Zealand welcomed 2018 with spectacular fireworks from Sky Tower in Auckland, Australia celebrated the arrival of New Year with the iconic burst of lights in Sydney harbour.
Mexico and Indonesia celebrated the New Year by flying lanterns. People in India and Japan went for dancing parties to celebrate the arrival of 2018.
Check out the photos of New Year celebrations worldwide below:
People fly lanterns at Borobudur temple during New Year celebrations in Magelang, Indonesia.Reuters
Fireworks explode near the Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia.Reuters
People dance during the New Year's celebrations on a beach in Mumbai, India.Reuters
People celebrate the new year during a countdown event at Yongdingmen Gate in Beijing, China.Reuters
People watch the first sunrise on New Year's Day at a beach in Tokyo, Japan.Reuters
Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin.Reuters
Revelers brace freezing cold temperatures in Times Square ahead of New Year's celebrations in Manhattan, New York.Reuters
The Marina Bay skyline is reflected in a reveller's balloon during the New Year Eve celebrations in Singapore.Reuters
Fireworks explode behind the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, during New Year's Eve celebrations in London.Reuters
Fireworks are seen during New Year celebrations in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang.Reuters