People across the globe welcomed 2018 with fireworks and other celebrations, including late night parties and flying lanterns.

Thousands of people gathered on the streets in cities like London, New York, Hong Kong and Dubai to ring in the New Year.

While New Zealand welcomed 2018 with spectacular fireworks from Sky Tower in Auckland, Australia celebrated the arrival of New Year with the iconic burst of lights in Sydney harbour.

Mexico and Indonesia celebrated the New Year by flying lanterns. People in India and Japan went for dancing parties to celebrate the arrival of 2018.

Also read Melania Trump gives Ivanka a run for her money at New Year's Eve party

Check out the photos of New Year celebrations worldwide below: