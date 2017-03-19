Ciara is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her new baby, and on Saturday (March 18) she took to Instagram to post a picture of her cradling her baby bump just wearing a bra and underwear.

In the photograph, the singer is seen wearing matching Calvin Kleins as she smiles at the camera.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 18, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

This comes just days after Ciara and her unborn baby was involved in a car crash. She tweeted after the collision: "Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid." Her husband Russell Wilson, too, took to the social media to reassure fans, writing: "Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!" Earlier this month, Ciara went topless and bared her baby bump for a new photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar magazine. The soon-to-be mother of two looks radiant in the photographs.

By @danibrubaker_ Makeup @yolondafrederick Hair @cesar4styles Styled By @William_graper @harpersbazaarus A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

The 31-year-old R&B singer has covered her breasts with her hand, and has donned a pair of denims on the bottom. Another photograph shows her holding her son Future, while her husband embraces her.

In the accompanying interview, Ciaria says her son Future is excited to welcome a new sibling.

"He'll randomly pull my shirt up and be like, 'I want to see the baby,' said Ciara." [He'll say] 'Hello, baby. How you doing, baby? I love you, baby. Okay, talk to you later, baby. Bye, bye.' Then he'll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down."