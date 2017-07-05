After Tubelight, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Aanand L Rai's upcoming movie. SRK plays a dwarf in the film while Salman will make a special appearance in a song featuring King Khan.

Shah Rukh has asked Salman to do a cameo in Aanand L Rai's film, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He played a magician named Gogo Pasha in Tubelight and Salman admitted that it didn't take any effort to convince his friend to accept the role.

Now, it's time to pay back. The Sultan actor will be seen in a song with SRK in Aanand's film. The dance number was shot on July 4 at Yash Raj Studios. A photo from the sets has been leaked online and has been doing the rounds on social media.

Shah Rukh will share screen space with Anushka and Katrina in Aanand's as-yet untitled movie. The trio is reuniting for the second time after Jab Tak Hai Jaan. SRK-Anushka will also appear in Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal in August this year.

Here is a look at the photo of SRK-Salman shooting together for a song in Aanand's movie:

On the other hand, Salman in currently busy with the shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai, which will be released in December. He will be seen opposite ex girlfriend Katrina in the film.

Meanwhile, Salman's Eid release, Tubelight, is not having a good run at the box office. The Kabir Khan-directed movie is said to be the actor's lowest Eid earner.