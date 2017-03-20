The entertainment industry gives fame and name to celebrities, but there are some side effects of this fame as well.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father passed away and the shutterbugs clicked the grieving family's pictures as if it was some kind of event.

Though it is a photographer's and the media's job to report the news, do you think these pictures from the funeral should have been clicked?

While one of the pictures showed a teary-eyed Aishwarya in a car, another one was of her brother Aditya, who looked heartbroken sitting inside the ambulance that carried the remains of his father.

In fact, Aishwarya's photo went viral on social media with the tag "teary-eyed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan". Is the world losing its humanity?

A photographer clicked the photograph because he was asked to, and netizens shared it to spread the news of Krishnaraj Rai's death. Though the intention might not have been bad, it affects the grieving family -- celebrities or not.

Celebs too need their space and privacy, especially during such heart-breaking moments. One should understand that these photos will haunt the celebrity for life as it is available online. Meanwhile, Aishwarya's photo seems to have upset a few people, including Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt.

She wrote a post on Instagram that carried the caption: "With respect to the photos of a mourning Aishwarya Rai that are all over the internet." The post is a big letter, in which she expressed her anger and slammed the photographer for taking such a picture.

"I have never understood the media showing up to high profile funerals to take pictures of grieving family members. Death is traumatic enough without pictures of you at your most broken being circulated all over social media," she wrote in the post.

Take a look at the full Instagram post here: