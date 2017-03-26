Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has won more hearts with her production movie Phillauri. Though the film did a decent collection at the box office on its opening day, it has seen a little growth during the weekend.

Directed by Anshai Lal, Phillauri stars besides Anushka, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles. The movie is expected to cross Rs 10-crore mark on Sunday (March 26) at the box office. The opening day earned Rs 4.02 crore, while Day 2 collected Rs 5.20 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Phillauri is STRONG in North, the key contributor... Biz saw growth on Sat... Sun crucial... Fri 4.02 cr, Sat 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 9.22 cr."

Phillauri has, however, broken the opening record of Anushka's last production movie, NH10. Amid massive hype and promotion, the movie registered an occupancy of 25 per cent in around 1,000 screens across the domestic market on Friday, March 24.

Though the first day show's occupancy rate was decent, it further escalated on Saturday (March 25) due to positive reviews. While Anushka and Diljit's love story won hearts, Suraj's performance also received a positive feedback.

Anushka plays a friendly ghost named Shashi in the film, while Diljit plays the role of a singer. Phillauri has been set in two eras – one was in the year 1919 and the other in 2017. While the pre-Independence part is about the incomplete love story between Diljit and Anushka, the current times shows how Anushka meets her love.