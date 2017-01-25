Philippe Coutinho has agreed to a new contract at Liverpool which will run until 2022 and will also see the Brazlian become the clubs highest paid player. Despite already being tied down to the club until 2020, Liverpool were eager to get him to sign a new deal to ward off the interest Barcelona were showing in him.

Also read: Arsene Wenger could face a touchline ban

His new contract will see him earn around £150,000 a week which will see him earn more than Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Daniel Sturridge who are Liverpool's most experienced players. Coutinho believes that under Jurgen Klopp he can achieve his ambitions and was greatful to the club for showing faith in him and was very happy to sign a new contract.

"I am very happy to sign a new contract for this club. It is a club that I am very grateful to and this shows my happiness here.I will work much harder to repay the belief shown in me".

"This is a fantastic club, one of the biggest clubs in the world - and we should be there amongst the other big clubs. This is a football club with great players and great technical staff. It has everything to achieve great things in future" Goal.com quoted Coutinho as saying.

It is also said that his new contract will not have a release clause with Liverpool officials determined to avoid another Luis Suarez saga, which saw the Uruguayan sign a four and a half year deal in December and then joined Barcelona for £75 million the following summer.

Philippe Coutinho signed for Liverpool in an £8.5 million deal from Internazionale four years ago and has since been a revelation for the club scoring 34 goals and providing 35 assists from 163 appearances. He has certainly become an integral part of the team and his absence was felt during seven weeks on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage earlier in the season.

Coutinho has stated that he wants to remain at Anfield for a really long time and try winning a lot of trophies under Jurgen Klopp, who he rates as the best manager in the business. This will also be positive news for Klopp who suggested earlier that he wants to build his team around Coutinho and make them Premier League champions again.

"Titles, I think that is very important. When I say titles, I mean leagues – and this is one of the best leagues in the world - but also the Champions League and fighting with the best teams in Europe. That is my aim – it is the aim of everyone at this football club to be up there. Every player, every staff member at this club. This is what we are searching for" Coutinho was quoted as saying.