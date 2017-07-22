Bullying in school is unfortunately very common and Netflix series 13 Reasons Why elaborates how teenagers suffer from long-lasting consequences of bullying and that it can even take someone's life. However, it is not always. People deal with problems differently and there are some who deal with bullying in a different way. They didn't let these affect them and moved ahead in life and is now immensely successful and popular.

Not only that, these celebrities have come forward to bring awareness among young people as well as their parents about what their kids often go through. Here is a list of seven celebrities who were bullied in school but went past that and now encourage young kids who had or is suffering to do the same:

Kate Winslet

In 2009, Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet had said that she was 'bullied for being chubby'. The actress spoke about how the schoolyard bullies forced her to achieve her dream and rise above it all. The actress revealed, "I had been bullied at school. They called me Blubber. Teased me for wanting to act. Locked me in the cupboard. Laughed at me. I wasn't the prettiest."

The actress inspired young people by saying, "You can be from anywhere and you can do anything, believe it. It is possible to overcome your fears."

Christian Bale

Christian Bale has made a name for himself in the top tier of Hollywood and it is even difficult to imagine that a person like him can be bullied. "It was not a great time. I was a victim of bullying and had other kids kicking and punching me every day. It was an early lesson in how making a film can set you apart. If you don't want to live with the consequences then don't make the film," Christian told Contact Music in 2008.

Megan Fox

The Hollywood siren was also bullied when she was in school. In 2009, Megan Fox told E! News, "I was bullied and it's hard, you feel like high school's never going to be over. It's four years of your life and you just have to remember the person picking on you has their own problems and their own issues... and you're going to be OK."

Lady Gaga

In a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, Lady Gaga revealed that her penchant for music and theatre had made her a target in high school. She said, "Being teased for being ugly, having a big nose, being annoying... 'Your laugh is funny, you're weird, why do you always sing, why are you so into theatre, why do you do your make-up like that?' ... I used to be called a sl*t, be called this, be called that, I didn't even want to go to school sometimes."

Michael Phelps

The Olympian with the most medals ever was bullied a lot for the way he looked. In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Michael's mom, shared how she encouraged him to move past these. He himself also revealed, "It's kind of crazy... When I do go up around where I used to live [in Baltimore], you still see the same people who were picking on me... They'll try to talk to me and I'm thinking, 'Yeah, why are talking to me now? You were picking on me then.'"

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner in an interview with Wonderland magazine revealed how she was bullied while growing up. She said, "Growing up, I've heard the worst things anyone could ever say about me and bullying was such a big part of my life, with the whole entire world judging me and stuff. So I started to look towards people with, like, I think, bigger more real issues than I have."

Taylor Swift

The 'Blank Space' singer who seems to be a perfect combination of beauty and talent was also bullied in high school. Early in her career, Taylor Swift revealed to Teen Vogue, "They didn't think I was cool or pretty enough, so they stopped talking to me... The kids at school thought it was weird that I liked country [music]... They'd make fun of me."