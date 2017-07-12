The Nehru Nagar residents in the Chromepet, Chennai have to bear a strange stench each time they turn their taps on. It's been more than a year now and their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Despite numerous complaints to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), no action has been taken. What is worrying is that the water from taps reeks of petrol and the residents fear that fuel from nearby bunks could be seeping into the groundwater.

Apparently, the TNPCB officials had even collected water samples to test the same, the Times of India reported.

V Santhanam, an old resident in that area who is also a social activist said that the ground water around the Hindustan Petroleum fuel bunk was contaminated due to some possible leakage issues.

The residents had complained to Pallavaram Municipality, Pollution Control Board and HP as well. All the agencies assured that necessary steps will be taken but to no avail.

"But after many spells of rain, the odour of petrol remains and residents are unable to use the water. It's time the company addresses the issue and the pollution control board should monitor the process," Santhanam rued.

Another resident was reported saying that people are suffering from skin allergies due to the same.

A few other residents had asked the petrol bunk owner to call in a chemical engineer for investigating the issue, but they never responded. Neither have the municipal authorities visited the given address to check the problem.

The residents are now planning to move to the Madras high court against the petroleum company if the problem is not addressed, said the TOI report.