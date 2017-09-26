Looks like the makers of the controversial television show Pehredaar Piya Ki are not done yet.

Even though the show was pulled following severe backlash from viewers and a petition signed by over 1 lakh people demanding its ban for the regressive and cringy content, now the makers are back to roll out a sequel of the show.

A report said that the storyline of Pehredar Piya Ki sequel would continue post a leap of 12 years.

Rohit Suchanti of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame has been roped in to play the grown up Ratan. He will be romancing Pehredar Piya Ki actress Tejasswi Prakash.

Apparently, Khatron Ke Khiladi finalists and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari was to play the lead role. However, the deal didn't materialise and the role went to Rohit.

Also, Krishndasi fame Siddharth Shivpuri has been finalised to essay the parallel lead and Gauri Singh has replaced Swapnil Sharma for the character of Priya.

The team will soon start shooting and the show is expected to go on air from November onwards. After it was pulled, the makers of the show had stated that they were keen on returning with a new show with the team of Pehredaar Piya Ki on the same channel.

"I cannot comment on the ministry part but I must first tell you that the channel offered us to get back with a new show in the same time slot. That's commendable on their part. We had a wonderful team and we really hope we can get back on another project with them. It's sad but we will take this in our stride and move ahead," Indian Express quoted producer Sumeet Mittal as saying.