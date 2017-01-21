One of the most prominent players in the wearable industry, Pebble, saw an untimely death after its rival Fitbit acquired the company last year. But Pebble smartwatches, which offer durability and accurate fitness tracking features, continued to sell in the market.

But it seems like the company is now getting rid of the produced stock, which works out for those who always wanted to get a premium smartwatch experience without breaking the bank. As a part of Amazon's Great Indian Sale, all Pebble wearables are going for really cheap prices, fetching a generous 60 percent off on the MRP.

Pebble Classic is now selling for just Rs 2,399 on Amazon making it the cheapest smartwatch in the market. If you can spare a few more bucks, you can get more advanced smartwatches for really low price. Pebble 2 Plus Heart, which comes with integrated heart-rate monitor and health tracking features, is currently available for Rs 3,499 after the 60 percent discount on Amazon.

Pebble Time, which comes with Bluetooth support, water-resistant design and a 1.25-inch rectangular display, is now selling for Rs 3,999. The smartwatch was originally priced at Rs 9,999. Quite a steal!

Shoppers can also get a more premium look and feel with Pebble Time Round, which is now available for Rs 5,399. The smartwatch has a circular display and it is touted as the world's thinnest and lightest smartwatch. One of the standout features of this watch is the battery, which can last for two days with just 15 minutes of charging.

Finally, Pebble Steel is available at a discounted price of Rs 6,399, down from its original Rs. 15,999 price tag. The smartwatch has a 10-day battery life, a 1.25-inch colour e-paper display, built-in microphone for voice notes and water resistance up to 30 meters.

Pebble smartwatches are known for their lasting batteries, which gave it an edge over rivals struggling to provide more than a day's of battery life. In case you are wondering why not go for these smartwatches while the sale lasts, you might want to reconsider.

Why not buy Pebble then?

If you haven't noticed, Pebble is no longer in operations. So, if you buy a Pebble smartwatch, you are on your own. The product listings are clear that these watches do not get any manufacturer or seller warranty and forget about getting any software updates, too.

If you are lucky, the smartwatches will run greatly. But if you are not then you just flushed your money down the drains for nothing. So, now you get why the steep discounts on Pebble smartwatches is turning heads around.

Not everything that shines is gold.