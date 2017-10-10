India's HS Prannoy trumped big names, including Olympic medallists, to emerge as the most valuable player at the Premier Badminton League (PBL) auction on Monday, October 9 in Hyderabad. The world number 15, who was undefeated in the last edition of the cash-rich league, was bought by newbies Ahmedabad Smash Masters for Rs 65 lakh.

Awadhe Warriors, who reached the semi-final last year, used their "Right to Match" option to retain the services of in-form world number eight Kidambi Srikanth for Rs 56.1 lakh.

India's Olympic medallists PV Sindhu (Rs 48.75 lakh) and Saina Nehwal (Rs 41.2 lakh) were also retained by Chennai Smashers and Warriors, respectively.

Marin, Tai key attractions

Reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin will once again spearhead Hyderabad Hunters' challenge as the Hyderabad-based franchise retained the Spaniard's services for Rs 50 lakh.

World number one women's singles star Tai Tzu Ying, who is expected to be the biggest attraction during the upcoming edition, to be played between December 22, 2017 and January 14, 2018, was bought for Rs 52 lakh by the Smash Masters, who also secured the services of India's Sourabh Verma.

China star Tian Houwei attracts big money

Meanwhile, newly-crowned world champion Viktor Axelsen will once again play for Bengaluru Blasters, who bought him on Monday for Rs 50 lakh. Among the other foreign stars, Tian Houwei of China was the biggest gainer, going to Delhi Acers for Rs 58 lakh.

Chris Adcock of England (Chennai Smashers; Rs 54 lakh), Tai Tzu Ying (Ahmedabad Smash Masters; Rs 52 lakh), Wang Tzu Wei of Taiwan (North East Warriors; Rs 52 lakh), Son Wan Ho of Korea (Mumbai Rockets; Rs 50 lakh), Lee Yong Dae of Korea (Mumbai Rockets; Rs 46.8 Lakh) were the biggest buys in an action-packed auction.

While Singapore Open champion Sai Praneeth (Rs 40 lakh, Hunters) and Sameer Verma (Rs 52 lakh, Mumbai Rockets) were among the biggest earners, India's top-ranked doubles shuttler Sikki Reddy managed only Rs 6.25 when she was retained by the Blasters.

Check out the complete squads list

Ahmedabad Smash Masters

Men's singles: Sourabh Verma, Siril Verma, HS Prannoy

Women's singles: Tai Tzu Ying, Sri Krishna Priya

Men's doubles: Law Cheuk HIm, Lee Chun Hei Reginald, Kidambi Nandagopal

Women's doubles: Kamilla Rytter Juhl, Stefani Stoeva

Awadhe Warriors

Men's singles: Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth, Harshit Agarwal

Women's singles: Saina Nehwal, Sai Utterjitha Rao

Men's doubles: Hendra Setiawan, Or Chin Chung, Tang Chung Man

Women's doubles: Christina Pedersen, Mahima Agarwal

Bengaluru Blasters

Men's singles: Viktor Axelsen, Chong Wei Feng, Harsheel Dani

Women's doubles: Kristy Gilmour, Rituparna Das

Men's doubles: Manu Attri, Kim Sa Ran, Boe Mathias

Women's doubles: K Maneesha, Sikki Reddy

Chennai Smashers

Men's singles: Brice Leverdez, Aditya Joshi, Daniel Farid, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Tanvi Lad

Men's doubles: Chris Adcock, Lee Yang, B Sumeeth Reddy

Women's doubles: Gabrielle Adcock

Hyderabad Hunters

Men's singles: Lee Hyun il, Sai Praneeth, Rahul Yadav

Women's singles: Carolina Marin, Rasika Raje

Men's doubles: Lu Ching Yao, Satwiksairaj, Yoo Yeon Seong

Women's doubles: Pia Zebadiah, Anoushka Parikh

Delhi Acers

Men's singles: Tian Houwei, Vincent Ki Wong, Guru Sai Dutt

Women's singles: Sung Ji Hyun, Shreyanshi Pardeshi

Men's doubles: Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Ivan Sozonov, Vladimir Ivanov

Women's doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa, Arathi Sara Sunil

Mumbai Rockets

Men's singles: Sameer Verma, Son Wan Ho

Women's singles: Beiwen Zhang

Men's doubles: Lee Yong Dae, Tan Boon Heong, MR Arjun, Kona Tarun, Sanyam Shukla

Women's doubles: Gabriela Stoeva, Kuhoo Garg

North Eastern Warriors