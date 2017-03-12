The producers of power star Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming movie, which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas, are said to be erecting the sets of software company for the shooting of the movie.

Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu is set to hit the screens on March 24 and he will soon start filming for Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming film, which is now in the stage of pre-production works. The movie will be shot in a huge set, which is said to be that of a software company. The director is in discussion about it.

"It's the set of a software company. But it is a regular one and there's nothing elaborate about it. So it isn't a huge or costly one. The design has been completed, but they haven't discussed the budget for this particular set. Art director AS Prakash is working on it," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

The makers of this untitled film are planning to build this set at Ramoji Film City. "Since summer is coming and the weather will be really hot, the makers are planning to erect a set at Ramoji Film City, instead of hiring a building," says the source.