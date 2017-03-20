The trailer of Power star Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu took almost two days to reach 2 million views on YouTube and failed to beat the record of megastar Chiranjeevi's Kaidi No 150.

The trailer of Katamarayudu was released on the official YouTube channel of NorthStar Entertainment on Saturday evening. The video crossed 2 million views on Sunday late night and reached 2,898,825 views at 4 pm on Monday. The trailer has received 172,300 thumbs up (likes) and 51,116 thumbs down (dislikes) and 13,808 comments in around 45 hours.

On other hand, the trailer of Khaidi No 150, which marked the comeback of Chiranjeevi, had got 2,223,962 views, 50,069 thumbs up, 8,409 thumbs down and garnered 7,363 comments in 15 hours into its release. Though Katamarayudu was expected to beat the records on account of the hype surrounding the film; but it wasn't to be. However, the film got more likes, dislikes and comments than the Chiru starrer.

Both Katamarayudu and Khaidi No 150 are the remakes of hit Tamil films Veeram, starring Ajith, and Kaththi, starring Vijay, respectively. The Chiranjeevi starrer was released in theatres on January 11 to an overwhelming response at the box office. The Pawan Kalyan starrer is scheduled to hit screens on March 24 and it remains to be seen whether it will recreate the magic of its original version.

Katamarayudu featuring Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in the lead, has reportedly been produced with a whopping budget of Rs 45 crore by Sharrath Marar. The movie is said to have earned Rs 103 crore from the sale of its distribution, satellite and music rights. The film is expected to release in around 2,000 cinema halls this Ugadi and is tipped to become the biggest money spinner of the year.