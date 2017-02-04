The first teaser of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie Katamarayudu will be launched at 4 pm on Saturday, February 4. The video clip is expected to introduce the Power Star's character in the Telugu movie to the audience.

Pawan Kalyan will be predominantly seen in a dhoti-clad avatar in Katamarayudu. The actor plays the eldest of five siblings in the Telugu movie, which is a remake of the hit Tamil movie, Veeram.

The teaser of Katamarayudu is expected to revolve around the five siblings, but the focus will be on Pawan Kalyan's character. The video attempts to give a brief outline of the story.

The original version starred Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Vidharth, Bala, Munish and Suhail Chandhok played the other key roles. Tamannaah Bhatia had played the female lead in the movie, which was written and directed by Siruthai Siva.

The teaser of Veeram had set YouTube on fire and become a topic of discussion among film buffs. It has to be seen whether the teaser of Katamarayudu will repeat the same magic.

Katamarayudu is directed by Dolly aka Kishore Kumar Pardasani and produced by Sharrath Marar. Shruti Haasan plays the female lead in the movie, which also stars Ajay, Ali, Rao Ramesh, Venu Madhav, Tarun Arora and others in the cast.

The shooting of Katamarayudu was started in September. The movie will be ready for release by the end of March.