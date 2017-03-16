The makers of Telugu movie Katamarayudu‏ starring Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan have unleashed the fourth song Emo Emo on the official YouTube channel of Aditya Music, this evening.

The producers announced the news on the Twitter handle of Katamarayudu on Wednesday. They confirmed the timing of its release on Thursday morning.

They tweeted: "#EmoEmo fourth single from Katamarayudu will be releasing tomorrow.. Stay tuned.." They added: "The fourth single from Katamarayudu will be out at 6 PM today.. Stay tuned."

Anantha Sriram has penned lyrics for the song Emo Emo, which has been sung by Arman Malik and Shreya Ghoshal. Anup Rubens has composed the soundtrack with foot-tapping music, trendy lyrics and beautiful voices. It is sure to impress the audience.

The makers tweeted the link to the lyrical video of track and wrote: "Here we go with the fourth single from Katamarayudu #EmoEmo"

Aditya Music earlier released three songs, which have recieved a wonderful response from music lovers. Besides impressing them, the soundtracks have also generated a lot of hype for the movie. Here is the track list for Katamarayudu: