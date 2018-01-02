Trivikram Srinivas' Agnyaathavaasi (Agnyathavasi) starring Pawan Kalyan, Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel, has landed in trouble after T-Series reportedly sent a legal notice over its copyright violations.

Recently, the makers of Agnyaathavaasi had released its teaser, which has gone on to garner a superb response from the audience. The first look video offered a glimpse at its storyline, which fueled the speculations that the makers have allegedly copied the story of hit French film Largo Winch.

Largo Winch, which is based on the comic book of the same name, is about how a billionaire's secret adopted son finds out the killers of his father and proves his legitimacy. Agnyaathavaasi, which is made with a tagline 'Prince In Exile', revolves around the story of a guy, who is lives under an assumed identity for some reasons. After seeing a similarity, it was suspected to be based on Largo Winch.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series owns the remake rights of Largo Winch. After reading the rumours about Agnyaathavaasi, the bosses of this production house have reportedly approached the makers of the Pawan Kalyan starrer seeking their explanation on reports about copyright violations.

"The rights of the French film are with us. We are checking with the producers of Agnyaathavaasi if any copyright infringement has taken place, and if so, follow the procedure required," the New Indian Express quoted a source close to T-Series.

Agnyaathavaasi is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on January 10. The makers are currently busy getting the film censored and promotional activities. They are yet to respond on the rumours about this copyright violation. It should be seen whether they will clear the doubts of T-Series, before its release or not.

Agnyaathavaasi is the third combo movie of Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan Kalyan. Its promos have garnered a wonderful response from the audience and it is set to be another blockbuster success for this combo after Attarintiki Daredi.