Power star Pawan Kalyan and producer Sharrath Marar have thanked Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao, popular known as KTR, for his appreciation for their recent release Katamarayudu.

Katamarayudu was released in over 1,500 screens around the world on March 24 and received a good response at the global box office. Pawan Kalyan is the brand ambassador for Handloom in Telangana and his latest outing promotes Handloom products, which have become more popular with the movie.

IT Minister KTR‏ took some time out from his busy political schedule to watch Katamarayudu on Sunday. He was impressed with the film and took to his Twitter handle to praise Pawan Kalyan and Sharrath Marar for promoting Handloom in the film. He tweeted: "Watched @PawanKalyan KatamaRayudu. You have a sure winner Kalyan & @sharrath_marar Appreciate the subtle but strong promotion of Handlooms."

Pawan Kalyan took to his Twitter account to thank the minister. Meanwhile, he also revealed that he and KTR had planned to meet several times in the past, but could not due to their busy schedules. Finally, the two found time to meet each other four weeks back and shared their respective political views with each other.

The power star tweeted: "My wholehearted thanks to Shri KTR for his appreciation for the film Katamarayudu. Around 4 weeks back, we had finally met over a Dinner after repeated postponements because of our respective schedules. We had spent good time together that evening and had exchanged our political views and our common interest & respect for Handlooms and weavers."

Sharrath Marar‏ also took to his Twitter handle on Sunday evening to thank the Telangana minister for his appreciation. The Katamarayudu producer tweeted: "Thank you very much for your words of appreciation KTR garu @KTRTRS. I am so glad that you liked #Katamarayudu."