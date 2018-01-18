Power star Pawan Kalyan's fans allegedly assaulted a person for hitting the poster of Agnyaathavaasi (Agnathavasi/Agnyathavasi) with a slipper. The videos featuring these scenes created a lot of buzz in the media.

Of late, the actor's fans have been making hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Particularly, the alleged cyberbullying of film critic Mahesh Kathi has brought a bad name to their favourite star. Now, they are back in news for another wrong reason.

A netizen with the Twitter handle Etakaram @paithyam wrote on January 14, "Powerstar fan review on #Agnyaathavaasi Feel the pain " He also posted a video in which he is seen spitting on the movie's poster while waving his slipper at it. He is seen saying, "Is this a movie? I lost my money on it. It's utter flop."

Powerstar fan review on #Agnyaathavaasi

Feel the pain

??????? pic.twitter.com/Wo4g5oj3DF — Etakaram (@paithyam) January 14, 2018

This video did not go down well with Pawan Kalyan's fans. Some of them apparently managed to track down the guy and thrashed him badly. They manhandling was so severe that his clothes tore off. They dragged him to a wall poster of Agnyaathavaasi, made him kneel before it and apologise for insulting the actor.

One of the miscreants also recorded the entire episode and uploaded it on YouTube. The video shows the fans sending out a clear warning to the critics of the power star. One fan is seen saying, "Whoever speaks against Anna will face the same situation. Pawanism! Pawanism! Jai Pawanism!"

Another fan says, "This guy has knowingly or unknowingly posted the video on Twitter. He is also Pawan Kalyan fan like us. We are all ready to sacrifice our lives for Anna. I request all the fans of Pawan Anna to excuse him. Our younger brother has committed a mistake unknowingly. Let's excuse him."

"This is my request to everyone. You can watch Pawan Kalyan films. You may like it or dislike it. That is up to you. If you don't like it, don't make a fuss about it. Don't try to draw a comparison between him and your favorite stars. It will lead to this kind of situation. It is not right to say that Pawan Kalyan fans hurt and attacked someone."

Watch here the video featuring Pawan Kalyan's fans attacking the guy and warning others too.