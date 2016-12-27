Baba Ramdev is best known for having popularising yoga among Indians. The yoga guru, who founded Patanjali which has emerged as a big threat to established FMCG companies in India, is set to add another feather to his cap.

The yoga guru is gearing up to launch a singing reality TV show, which will be aired on Aastha channel. It will be co-produced by Patanjali and Ath Entertainment Private Limited.

According to Tellychakkar.com, the yet-to-be-titled singing reality show will see contestants from all over India participating to sing bhajans. The auditions for the new show have already begun. Rumour has it that Ramdev will be taking the judge's seat along with popular Indian singer Anup Jalota, also known as Bhajan Samrat.

Sourabh Raaj Jain aka Shri Krishna of Mahabharat fame and Silsila Pyar Ka actress Chhavi Pandey have been approached to host the show.

Although both Sourabh and Chhavi confirmed being approached to host the show, they didn't reveal much about it. "Yes, I have been approached but nothing has been finalised yet," Sourabh said, while Chhavi added, "I am in talks with them but it is in a very nascent stage."

The reality show is expected to go on air from the first week of February next year. The show will be shot initially in Baba Ramdev's campus in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, and later in Mumbai.